Daniele Ghilardi

Daniele Ghilardi News: Eligible to face Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Ghilardi served a one-game disqualification in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Milan.

Ghilardi will return against Fiorentina next Sunday and will compete with Pawel Dawidowicz, Nicolas Valentini and Flavius Daniliuc to start in a pair of spots in the back. He has recorded nine tackles (seven won), nine interceptions and 15 clerances in his lat five displays, helping keep one clean sheet.

Daniele Ghilardi
Verona
