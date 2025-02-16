Daniele Ghilardi News: Eligible to face Fiorentina

Ghilardi served a one-game disqualification in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Milan.

Ghilardi will return against Fiorentina next Sunday and will compete with Pawel Dawidowicz, Nicolas Valentini and Flavius Daniliuc to start in a pair of spots in the back. He has recorded nine tackles (seven won), nine interceptions and 15 clerances in his lat five displays, helping keep one clean sheet.