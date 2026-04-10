Daniele Ghilardi News: Fills in nicely against Pisa

Ghilardi won one of two tackles and had seven clearances, one block and one interception in Friday's 3-0 win against Pisa.

Ghilardi returned to the XI after a month, thanks to Gianluca Mancini's (thigh) absence, and was dependable in the back. The starter won't be sidelined long-term. Ghilardi has logged at least one clearance in six straight outings, totaling 28 and posting 11 tackles (four won) and two blocks, with one clean sheet, over that span. Additionally, this marked his fourth appearance in a row with one or more interceptions, for a total of six.