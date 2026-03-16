Daniele Ghilardi News: Posts eight clearances against Como

Ghilardi had three tackles (one won), eight clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Como.

Ghilardi held up for the most part, setting a new season high in clearances, but his side allowed two goals while in ten men. His run as a starter might have come to an end, as Mario Hermoso and Evan N'Dicka are both available now. He has posted at least one clearance in three games in a row, piling up 14 and adding eight tackles (three won), one interception and one block over that span, with no clean sheets.