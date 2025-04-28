Fantasy Soccer
Daniele Ghilardi News: Sent off late against Cagliari

Published on April 28, 2025

Ghilardi had two tackles (one won), two clearances and one interception before receiving a straight red card in the 87th minute of Monday's game against Cagliari.

Ghilardi had a passable display in the back, putting up a decent amount of stats but was expelled in the final minutes of the game due to a high-legged tackle on an opponent. He'll be unavailable for Saturday's game versus Inter. Flavius Daniliuc and Martin Frese are the next men up in the back since Pawel Dawidowicz (undisclosed) will likely stay on the mend.

