Daniele Ghilardi News: Solid in Sunday's draw

Ghilardi registered four tackles (three won), two clearances and one interception in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Napoli.

Although Ghilardi and his fellow defenders conceded two goals Sunday, he still put in a good performance versus a strong Napoli attack. He won seven duels, made two clearances, intercepted one pass and won three tackles on the defensive end, another solid performance as he continues to fill in for Mario Hermoso (foot). With Hermoso reportedly nearing a return, Ghilardi could soon return to the bench.