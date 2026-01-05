Padelli kept his place despite Maduka Okoye's return from suspension but had a rougher fantasy outing, getting beaten from the PK spot in the 18th minute and never really shifting the match despite a couple of routine saves. He was steady enough in general play, yet the performance did little to change his broader profile as a low ceiling option who relies heavily on match script, and with this only his second start of the season, his value remains fragile unless he unexpectedly holds the job going forward.