Daniele Rugani Injury: Could return versus Pisa
Rugani (calf) is trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's match against Pisa, Corriere dello Sport informed.
Rugani has been ramping up in training in the last few days and could be called up for the first time since joining Fiorentina and after missing 11 fixtures in a row. He'll compete with Marin Pongracic, Luca Ranieri and Pietro Comuzzo if indeed available.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniele Rugani See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Daniele Rugani See More