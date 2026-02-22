Daniele Rugani headshot

Daniele Rugani Injury: Could return versus Pisa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Rugani (calf) is trending in the right direction ahead of Monday's match against Pisa, Corriere dello Sport informed.

Rugani has been ramping up in training in the last few days and could be called up for the first time since joining Fiorentina and after missing 11 fixtures in a row. He'll compete with Marin Pongracic, Luca Ranieri and Pietro Comuzzo if indeed available.

