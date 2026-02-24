Daniele Rugani News: DNP in Pisa contest

Rugani (calf) didn't feature in Monday's 1-0 win over Pisa.

Rugani was available as expected, but the game didn't break right for him to start seeing minutes after an extended absence. He might get some action in an upcoming Conference League tilt and could begin competing with the starters if he responded well. He had starred eight times (four starts) with Juventus before his January transfer, posting five tackles, five interceptions and 13 clearances and contributing to one clean sheet.