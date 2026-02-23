Daniele Rugani News: Fit Monday
Rugani (calf) is on the bench for Monday's match against Pisa.
Rugani was likely to return Monday and is on the bench for the contest, finally fit after around two months out. He has earned a few starts this season, with four in eight appearances throughout the campaign, although he has been unused quite a bit, more of a rotational option.
