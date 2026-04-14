Daniele Rugani News: Logs seven clearances against Lazio

Rugani had one tackle (one won) and seven clearances and was booked in Monday's 1-0 win versus Lazio.

Rugani drew his first start in about a month, as the coach decided to manage Marin Pongracic, and had a sound display in the back. He has recorded at least one clearance in four showings in a row, totaling 15 and posting three tackles (two won), two interceptions and one block during that stretch.