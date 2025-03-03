Danilho Doekhi News: Five shots in Sunday's loss

Doekhi recorded five shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Holstein Kiel.

Doekhi took a season-high five shots in Sunday's loss. It marked his second time in the last three matches with four shots. He had a quiet defensive outing though as he did not record a single blocked shot, interception, tackle or clearance. However, he did win five duels as he played the full 90 minutes in his 24th consecutive match.