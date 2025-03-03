Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Danilho Doekhi headshot

Danilho Doekhi News: Five shots in Sunday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Doekhi recorded five shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Holstein Kiel.

Doekhi took a season-high five shots in Sunday's loss. It marked his second time in the last three matches with four shots. He had a quiet defensive outing though as he did not record a single blocked shot, interception, tackle or clearance. However, he did win five duels as he played the full 90 minutes in his 24th consecutive match.

Danilho Doekhi
Union Berlin
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now