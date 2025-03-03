Danilho Doekhi News: Five shots in Sunday's loss
Doekhi recorded five shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Holstein Kiel.
Doekhi took a season-high five shots in Sunday's loss. It marked his second time in the last three matches with four shots. He had a quiet defensive outing though as he did not record a single blocked shot, interception, tackle or clearance. However, he did win five duels as he played the full 90 minutes in his 24th consecutive match.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now