Danilho Doekhi News: Nets fifth goal of season

Doekhi scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal), making three interceptions, four tackles (winning two) and five clearances during Friday's 3-1 loss to Leipzig.

Doekhi prevented a clean sheet with his goal in the 78th minute while leading Union in tackles and shots. The goal was the first since November for the defender as his five goals on the season are his best return since the 2022-23 campaign.