Danilho Doekhi headshot

Danilho Doekhi News: Nets fifth goal of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Doekhi scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal), making three interceptions, four tackles (winning two) and five clearances during Friday's 3-1 loss to Leipzig.

Doekhi prevented a clean sheet with his goal in the 78th minute while leading Union in tackles and shots. The goal was the first since November for the defender as his five goals on the season are his best return since the 2022-23 campaign.

Danilho Doekhi
Union Berlin
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