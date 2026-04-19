Danilho Doekhi News: Notches five shots
Doekhi had five shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Wolfsburg.
Doekhi had a great match with five shots but ultimately failed to score, as the defender could not help his team earn at least a point. This is a rare feat for him, as he has only had 40 shots all season, with five being a match-high for the season. He would also add three interceptions and nine clearances in the defense.
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