Danilho Doekhi headshot

Danilho Doekhi News: Plays full game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Doekhi had one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 victory against SC Freiburg.

Doekhi recorded eight clearances, four blocks, two interceptions and a tackle and this was his sixth clean sheet of the campaign. He has now accumulated 23 clearances, five interceptions and one tackle across the last four games.

Danilho Doekhi
Union Berlin
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