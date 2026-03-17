Danilho Doekhi News: Plays full game
Doekhi had one shot (zero on goal) in Sunday's 1-0 victory against SC Freiburg.
Doekhi recorded eight clearances, four blocks, two interceptions and a tackle and this was his sixth clean sheet of the campaign. He has now accumulated 23 clearances, five interceptions and one tackle across the last four games.
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