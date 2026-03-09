Danilo Cataldi Injury: Exits Sassuolo tilt in first half

Cataldi registered one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and one corner in Monday's game against Sassuolo before subbing off at the 38th minute due to injury, Gianluca Di Marzio reported.

Cataldi did a little bit of everything during his time on the pitch and seemed to pick up a muscular problem late in the first half and was unable to continue. He'll be examined before Sunday's home game versus Milan. The coach decided to field Patric, who's a defender, over Reda Belahyane to replace him in the midfield in this one.