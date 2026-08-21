Danilo Cataldi Injury: Far from returning

Cataldi (groin) is unlikely to play until late September or early October, Il Messaggero reported.

Cataldi isn't yet on the homestretch of his recovery from groin surgery and recently had some sort of setback that pushed back his return date. He'll have to practice fully for a while before he's called, and he's not there yet. Nicolo Rovella will hold down the fort at the position solo for a few games.