Danilo Cataldi Injury: Nursing also groin injury
Cataldi is dealing with a burgenoining sports hernia in addition to the flu and recurrent calf issues, La Repubblica reported.
Cataldi missed the last match with an illness but had been managed in previous tilts because of muscular problems, and he's a heavy doubt for Monday's away game versus Cremonese, even though he has a few more days at his disposal to get healthier. Patric and Nicolo Rovella are the alternatives in his role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danilo Cataldi See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksOctober 27, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Juventus v. Lazio PreviewJuly 19, 2020
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday Europa League (Early) Cheat SheetFebruary 13, 2019
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Interleague Cheat SheetFebruary 24, 2018
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danilo Cataldi See More