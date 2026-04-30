Danilo Cataldi headshot

Danilo Cataldi Injury: Nursing also groin injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 1:39am

Cataldi is dealing with a burgenoining sports hernia in addition to the flu and recurrent calf issues, La Repubblica reported.

Cataldi missed the last match with an illness but had been managed in previous tilts because of muscular problems, and he's a heavy doubt for Monday's away game versus Cremonese, even though he has a few more days at his disposal to get healthier. Patric and Nicolo Rovella are the alternatives in his role.

Danilo Cataldi
Lazio
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