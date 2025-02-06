Danilo Cataldi Injury: Should be back versus Inter
Cataldi (thigh) is in contention to start in Thursday's game against Inter, Sky reported.
Cataldi is in better shape after sitting out four matches due to a thigh issue and could bite the bullet since Fiorentina will be without several men in this one. He has scored once and logged three shots (two on target), five key passes, three crosses (zero accurate) and five tackles (three won) in his last six appearances.
