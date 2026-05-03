Danilo Cataldi Injury: Stays on the shelf
Cataldi (groin) hasn't been selected for Monday's match against Cremonese.
Cataldi has shaken off the flu but is dealing with a different and more relevant injury and will be re-evaluated next week. Patric or Nicolo Rovella will take his place in the midfield.
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