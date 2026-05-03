Danilo Cataldi headshot

Danilo Cataldi Injury: Stays on the shelf

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Cataldi (groin) hasn't been selected for Monday's match against Cremonese.

Cataldi has shaken off the flu but is dealing with a different and more relevant injury and will be re-evaluated next week. Patric or Nicolo Rovella will take his place in the midfield.

Danilo Cataldi
Lazio
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