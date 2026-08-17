Danilo Cataldi Injury: Still recovering
Cataldi (groin) hasn't participated in the friendlies or in the first Coppa Italia game.
Cataldi has been training in some capacity but hasn't been cleared to play yet and will likely remain on the shelf for the opener. He'll be severely limited for a while. Nicolo Rovella will have the chance to run away with the staring job.
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