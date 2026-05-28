Danilo Cataldi Injury: Undergoes surgery

Cataldi went under the knife to address a sports hernia, Corriere dello Sport informed.

Cataldi tried to play through the injury in the final months of the campaign but routinely missed time after being a starter for most of the year. He's expected to be ready by the start of the pre-season preparation. He scored and assisted thrice and added 23 key passes, 48 crosses (12 accurate) and 34 tackles in 27 appearances in 2025/2026.