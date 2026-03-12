Danilo Cataldi Injury: Will miss some time
Cataldi is dealing with a mild calf strain, Tuttomercatoweb reported.
Cataldi picked up a muscular problem in the last match and will miss at least Sunday's clash with Milan and likely also the match versus Bologna before the break, although he'll be re-evaluated next week. Reda Belahyane and Patric will substitute for him while Toma Basic (thigh) is out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danilo Cataldi See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL PicksOctober 27, 2020
-
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Juventus v. Lazio PreviewJuly 19, 2020
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Thursday Europa League (Early) Cheat SheetFebruary 13, 2019
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Interleague Cheat SheetFebruary 24, 2018
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Danilo Cataldi See More