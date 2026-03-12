Danilo Cataldi headshot

Danilo Cataldi Injury: Will miss some time

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Cataldi is dealing with a mild calf strain, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Cataldi picked up a muscular problem in the last match and will miss at least Sunday's clash with Milan and likely also the match versus Bologna before the break, although he'll be re-evaluated next week. Reda Belahyane and Patric will substitute for him while Toma Basic (thigh) is out.

Danilo Cataldi
Lazio
