Danilo Cataldi Injury: Will miss Udinese game
Cataldi won't be an option Monday due to the flu, Lazio announced.
Cataldi came down with an illness overnight and won't be involved in this one. He'll likely return versus Cremonese next Monday. Patric and Reda Belahyane are the next men up at the position.
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