Danilo Cataldi headshot

Danilo Cataldi Injury: Will miss Udinese game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Cataldi won't be an option Monday due to the flu, Lazio announced.

Cataldi came down with an illness overnight and won't be involved in this one. He'll likely return versus Cremonese next Monday. Patric and Reda Belahyane are the next men up at the position.

Danilo Cataldi
Lazio
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