Danilo Cataldi News: Active off bench in draw

Cataldi had two shots (one on target) and made four tackles (two won), two clearances and one interception after coming off the bench during Saturday's scoreless draw against Lazio.

Cataldi made a rare cameo off the bench, taking the pitch as part of a double substitution at the hour mark, and had an immediate impact in the middle of the park, being disruptive as usual while also finding room to support the offense during the closing stages of the match. With three goals and three assists over 23 league appearances and multiple games with strong peripheral numbers, the midfielder brings significant two-way upside and should be back in the lineup as soon as Mar. 1, when his team visits Torino.