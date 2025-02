Cataldi (calf) drew two fouls and had seven touches in Thursday's 3-0 win over Inter.

Cataldi was fit after being sidelined for a month but was inserted only late in the game. He'll split duties with Rolando Mandragora, Amir Richardson, Nicolo Fagioli and Cher Dour while Yacine Adli (ankle) is currently on the mend.