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Danilo Cataldi News: Productive showing versus Parma

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 3:17am

Cataldi (calf) registered six crosses (zero accurate), two chances created and four corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Parma.

Cataldi didn't skip a beat despite a recent calf issue and padded his stats thanks to a few set pieces. He has notched at least one key pass, amassing five, one cross, totaling 12 (one accurate), and one corner, racking up nine, in three appearances on the trot. Instead, he failed to take a shot for the first time in five outings in this one.

Danilo Cataldi
Lazio
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