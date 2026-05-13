Danilo Cataldi News: Unused sub in cup final
Cataldi (groin) was available but didn't play in Wednesday's Coppa Italia final against Inter.
Cataldi was good to go after skipping three Serie A contests due to multiple physical problems, but wasn't fielded. Patric and Nicolo Rovella are in better shape than him at the moment, so he's not a lock to see major minutes in the last two matches. He has recorded 12 crosses (one accurate), nine corners and eight tackles and created five scoring chances in his last five displays (four starts).
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