Danilo D'Ambrosio Injury: Available against Lecce

D'Ambrosio (undisclosed) "will be an option Sunday," coach Alessandro Nesta stated.

D'Ambrosio has shaken off a muscular ailment that sidelined him for two weeks and will push newcomers Stefan Lekovic and Tiago Palacios for a spot in the back. He's been a regular when healthy, tallying five tackles (four won), six interceptions and 16 clearances in his last five displays.