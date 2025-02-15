Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Danilo D'Ambrosio headshot

Danilo D'Ambrosio Injury: Available against Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2025

D'Ambrosio (undisclosed) "will be an option Sunday," coach Alessandro Nesta stated.

D'Ambrosio has shaken off a muscular ailment that sidelined him for two weeks and will push newcomers Stefan Lekovic and Tiago Palacios for a spot in the back. He's been a regular when healthy, tallying five tackles (four won), six interceptions and 16 clearances in his last five displays.

Danilo D'Ambrosio
Monza
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now