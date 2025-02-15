Danilo D'Ambrosio Injury: Available against Lecce
D'Ambrosio (undisclosed) "will be an option Sunday," coach Alessandro Nesta stated.
D'Ambrosio has shaken off a muscular ailment that sidelined him for two weeks and will push newcomers Stefan Lekovic and Tiago Palacios for a spot in the back. He's been a regular when healthy, tallying five tackles (four won), six interceptions and 16 clearances in his last five displays.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now