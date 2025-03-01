Fantasy Soccer
Danilo D'Ambrosio Injury: Good to go for Torino game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

D'Ambrosio (undisclosed) "will be selected for Sunday," coach Alessandro Nesta stated.

D'Ambrosio will be available after missing three of the last four matches due to muscular ailments. He has generally started when healthy. He could get the nod over either Stefan Lekovic or Arvid Brorsson. He has recorded eight tackles (six won), 10 interceptions and 15 clearances in his last five displays.

