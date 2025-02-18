Danilo D'Ambrosio News: Shows well in Lecce fixture

D'Ambrosio (undisclosed) won two of three tackles and had four interceptions and two clearances in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Lecce.

D'Ambrosio played almost the entire game after missing two due to injury and was instrumental in stopping the opponents. He'll likely start again versus Roma on Monday as Armando Izzo will be unavailable due to a suspension. He has tallied eight tackles (six won), 10 interceptions, 15 clearances and one block in his last five appearances.