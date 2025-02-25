Danilo News: Misses selection Sunday

Danilo was out for Sunday's 4-2 loss against Newcastle due to selection choices, according to Paul Taylor of The Atheltic.

Danilo missed out Sunday but luckily it doesn't appear to be due to an injury for the midfielder, with him instead out due to not being selected. That said, he will likely be on the team sheet next contest, returning to the selection after a bit of rest following three straight starts. He has missed most of the season to this point through injury and will just look to continue seeing time and avoid that injury list.