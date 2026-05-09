Danilo Veiga Injury: Exits a little early against Juventus
Veiga recorded one cross (zero accurate), three tackles and three interceptions before leaving Saturday's 1-0 loss to Juventus at the 70th minute due to a potential muscular injury, Tuttomercatoweb reported.
Veiga held up in the back in a challenging match-up and put together a decent stat line, but he received treatment early in the second half because of a groin/thigh problem and bowed out a few minutes later. He was effectively replaced by Gaby Jean, with Jamil Siebert moving to the flank. He'll likely undergo exams before Sunday's away game versus Sassuolo.
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