Danilo Veiga Injury: Trending in the right direction for Sassuolo tilt

Veiga (groin) worked partially with the rest of the group Friday, Lecce announced.

Veiga has often been managed in training in recent weeks because of a lingering injury, but hasn't missed time yet, and he's expected to be good to go for Sunday despite being forced off early in the past game. Gaby Jean or Corrie Nbada would start if the coach elected to manage his minutes. He has tallied at least one cross and one clearance in every game so far, averaging 2.5 (0.47) and 3.8 per match, respectively, and contributing to eight clean sheets.