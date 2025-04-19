Danilo Veiga News: Dynamic in Como game

Veiga recorded five crosses (one accurate), two tackles (two won), three clerances and three chances created in Saturday's 3-0 loss versus Como.

Veiga drew the nod over Frederic Guilbert at right-back for the second consecutive game and provided some offensive punch on the wing, which could help his playing time going forward. He has tallied five key passes, 12 crosses (two accurate), six tackles (five won) and five clearances in his last five showings.