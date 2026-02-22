Danilo Veiga headshot

Danilo Veiga News: Fine showing versus Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Veiga won two of two tackles and registered two crosses (zero accurate), seven clearances and two blocks in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Inter Milan.

Veiga was peppy on the wing despite the tough competition and had his highest total of clearances since mid-October. He continues to be highly consistent, as he has registered at least one cross and one clearance in every match this season, averaging 2.2 (0.5 accurate) and 3.66, respectively, and has notched one or more tackles in all but one tilt so far, totaling 66 (36 won).

Danilo Veiga
Lecce
More Stats & News
