Danilo Veiga News: Fine showing versus Inter

Veiga won two of two tackles and registered two crosses (zero accurate), seven clearances and two blocks in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Inter Milan.

Veiga was peppy on the wing despite the tough competition and had his highest total of clearances since mid-October. He continues to be highly consistent, as he has registered at least one cross and one clearance in every match this season, averaging 2.2 (0.5 accurate) and 3.66, respectively, and has notched one or more tackles in all but one tilt so far, totaling 66 (36 won).