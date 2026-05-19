Danilo Veiga News: Holds his own versus Sassuolo

Veiga (groin) won one of two tackles and had three interceptions, one cross (zero accurate) and three clearances in Sunday's 3-2 win over Sassuolo.

Veiga logged 85 minutes despite bowing out early in the last round and training on the side for most of the week. He was able to maintain his lengthy streaks with at least one cross, one tackle and one clearance. The last one has been going on since the opener. Furthermore, he has notched one or more interceptions in four straight fixtures, accumulating seven, helping secure one clean sheet and notching two key passes and seven crosses (zero accurate) during that stretch.