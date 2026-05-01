Danilo Veiga News: On point defensively versus Lecce

Veiga won one of two tackles and recorded eight clearances, one interception and three crosses (zero accurate) in Friday's 2-1 victory against Pisa.

Veiga stayed in the back for the most part and was often under pressure, setting a new season high in clearances and maintaining his season-long streak in that respect. He's now averaging 3.8 per match. He has sent in at least one cross in his last 19 displays, piling up 54 deliveries (six accurate), contributing to three clean sheets and posting 17 interceptions and 10 blocks over that span. This also marked his 31st straight showing with one or more tackles. On the other hand, he halted a three-game string with one key pass.