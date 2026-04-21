Danilo Veiga News: Paces Lecce in crosses versus Fiorentina

Veiga drew three fouls and recorded 13 crosses (two accurate), two clearances and one chance created in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Fiorentina.

Veiga had more room to attack than usual and set a new season high in crosses by far, but he wasn't particularly precise. He has recorded at least one cross and one tackle in all but one game so far, but failed to win one of the latter for the first time in 10 fixtures in this one. He's averaging 3.6 clearances per match, having recorded one or more in every tilt. He has put up three chances created, three interceptions and three blocks in the last four rounds, with no clean sheets.