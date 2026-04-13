Danilo Veiga News: Passable showing in Bologna game

Veiga recorded one chance created, two interceptions and five clearnaces and won one tackle in Sunday's 2-0 defeat against Bologna.

Veiga did an okay job in limiting some slippery opponents, picking up small numbers on both ends. He extended his lengthy streaks of outings with at least one cross, one tackle and one clearance in this one. He's averaging 2.25 deliveries (0.25 accurate) in the last 16 matches, with two clean sheets and no goal contributions over that span. He has recorded two key passes, six interceptions and four blocks in the last five rounds.