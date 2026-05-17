Danilo Veiga News: Returns to squad Sunday

Veiga (groin) has been named in the squad for Sunday's clash against Sassuolo, according to the club.

Veiga's inclusion in the matchday squad is an encouraging development after only partially training with the group during Friday's session. The defender has been a consistent presence throughout the season despite managing a lingering groin issue, contributing to eight clean sheets while averaging 2.5 crosses and 3.8 clearances per match. His availability gives the coaching staff their preferred option at the back heading into the final two matches of the season.