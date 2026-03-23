Danilo Veiga News: Sends in three crosses versus Roma

Veiga created one scoring chance and had three crosses (zero accurate), three tackles (one won) and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Roma.

Veiga had his customary solid display on both ends, extending his lengthy streaks of displays with at least one cross, one tackle and one clearance. He has recorded at least one interception in six matches in a row, racking up eight and logging 13 crosses (one accurate), 18 tackles (13 won) and 29 clearances over that span, with one clean sheet.