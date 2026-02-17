Danilo Veiga News: Solid performance against Cagliari

Veiga won one tackle and generated three crosses (one accurate), six clearances and one chance created in Monday's 2-0 victory versus Cagliari.

Veiga was on point in the back and had a few interesting sprints down the flank throughout the course of the game. He has notched at least one cross in nine straight showings, accumulating 23 deliveries (four accurate) and adding six chances created and five interceptions over that span, with two clean sheets. He maintained his season-long streak of games with at least one clearance and has recorded one or more tackles in all but one fixture so far.