Veiga didn't get the start because he was under the weather, but was inserted after just half an hour because his replacement, Matias Perez, was struggling. He helped solidify the defense and contain Kenan Yildiz, matching his season high in tackles. He has had at least one in 13 straight matches, totaling 42 (21 won), posting 11 interceptions, 28 clearances (seven accurate) and seven key passes, and contributing to five clean sheets in the stretch. He has put up one or more clearances in every fixture.