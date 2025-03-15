Danilo Veiga News: Swings in three crosses versus Genoa

Veiga registered one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate), one clearance and one chance created in Friday's 2-1 loss versus Genoa.

Veiga came in early for Frederic Guilbert to provide an offensive spark and managed to do that, even though he didn't connect with a teammate in any of that. He has appeared five times off the bench since joining, totaling two shots (zero on target), two key passes, six crosses (one accurate) and two tackles.