Danilo Veiga News: Wins two tackles in Como clash

Veiga registered one inaccurate cross, two interceptions, five clearances and won two of four tackles in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus Como.

Veiga was under pressure and filled the stat sheet in the passive phase, but it wasn't enough to prevent Como from scoring three goals. He has notched at least one cross in 11 appearances in a row, amassing 26 deliveries (four accurate), adding 32 tackles (20 won) and six key passes and contributing to two clean sheets in that stretch. In addition, he maintained his season-long streak of games with at least one clearance and is averaging 3.72 per tilt.