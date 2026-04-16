Danley Jean Jacques Injury: Option for play again

Jean Jacques (knee) has been back in training and is looking to be an option for Saturday's match against D.C. United, according to Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report.

Jean Jacques missed the last match with a knee injury but will quickly end the absence, as he is already training and deemed "fine." This is huge news for the club, as up until the injury, he had yet to miss a start. That said, he will look to earn that spot back Saturday, that is, if he is fit enough to do so.