Danley Jean Jacques Injury: Questionable with knee concern
Jean Jacques is listed as questionable for Saturday's match against Montreal with a knee injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.
Jean Jacques is a new addition to Philadelphia's report this matchday, making this a fresh knee concern heading into the weekend. This will be something to monitor, as the midfield is an everyday starter. If fit, he should remain in his starting role, with Jesus Beuno as a likely replacement if out.
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