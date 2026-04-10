Danley Jean Jacques headshot

Danley Jean Jacques Injury: Questionable with knee concern

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

Jean Jacques is listed as questionable for Saturday's match against Montreal with a knee injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Jean Jacques is a new addition to Philadelphia's report this matchday, making this a fresh knee concern heading into the weekend. This will be something to monitor, as the midfield is an everyday starter. If fit, he should remain in his starting role, with Jesus Beuno as a likely replacement if out.

Danley Jean Jacques
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now