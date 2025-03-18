Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Danley Jean Jacques headshot

Danley Jean Jacques Injury: Representing Haiti

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Jean Jacques has been called up by the Haitian national team and is out for Saturday's match against St. Louis.

Jean Jacques is not going to be an option over the weekend, as he is set to serve in a friendly with Haiti. This will force him out for one match, which will force a change as he is a regular starter. He will look to return against Miami on March 29, with Alejandro Bedoya as a possible replacement until he is with the team again.

Danley Jean Jacques
Philadelphia Union
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now