Danley Jean Jacques Injury: Representing Haiti

Jean Jacques has been called up by the Haitian national team and is out for Saturday's match against St. Louis.

Jean Jacques is not going to be an option over the weekend, as he is set to serve in a friendly with Haiti. This will force him out for one match, which will force a change as he is a regular starter. He will look to return against Miami on March 29, with Alejandro Bedoya as a possible replacement until he is with the team again.