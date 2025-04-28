Danley Jean Jacques News: Bags another goal

Jean Jacques scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-0 win over D.C. United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 96th minute.

Jean Jacques saw yet another goal Saturday, finding the back of the net in the 52nd minute to score the club's second goal of the match. This comes after he scored in their last outing as well, now having two goals on the season. He continues to see decent work in the middle of the pitch, starting in all nine games he has been available for.