Danley Jean Jacques News: First shot on target produces goal

Jacques scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and four crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Charlotte FC.

It took over a month, but Jacques finally logged his first on goal for 2026 on Saturday. In doing so, the midfielder also recorded his first goal this season. Jacques is only two shy of tying his goal tally from last season, in which he scored three with 13 shots on target.